Harrison County man pleads guilty to federal gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Matthew Collins, 37 of Stonewood, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Stolen Firearm.” Collins admitted to having a .22 caliber rifle, a 9mm pistol, and a .223 caliber rifle in Barbour County in July 2018. All three firearms are stolen.

Matthew Collins

When he was indicted in August 2019, Collins also faced a charge of an unregistered silencer, along with the stolen firearm charge.

Collins faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated Collins’ case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Thursday’s hearing.

Collins remains in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his sentence.