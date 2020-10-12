Harrison County Nursing Home walks to cure Alzheimer’s Disease

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Sunday several teams spread out through Harrison County walked to end Alzheimer’s Disease.

The pandemic caused the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease to make a few changes. Rain or shine, team members met in their groups to support the cause, raise money for research, and persevere for those who are affected by the disease.

Judy Labdik has been a member of an Alzheimer’s support group since 1998. She said her aunt suffered from the disease so the cause hits close to home, and in her lifetime, she hopes to see a cure.

“There are people still out there, and there are people that need to know about this cause,” said Labdik. “We’d love to say it’s going to be next week it’s going to be solved. It’s in my family and that where my interest is coming from. We would love to see a cure. The first cure.”

Team captain Bill O’Field said the team at the nursing home has been particpating in the walk for four years. They raffled off gift cards with the help of Mayor Ryan Kennedy. O’Field said the team has already raised over $3,000 this year, and the fundraising isn’t done yet.

“This team is made up of seniors and supporters from all over Harrison County. This is just a good representation of Harrison County and how involved they are with helping find the cure for Alzheimer’s,” said O’Field. “Alzheimer’s says just participate in the walk it doesn’t matter how far you go.”

Robert Harris lost his wife two years ago to Alzheimer’s, and he said although coming out is difficult, its an outstanding feeling to see the support from the community.

“My wife passed away with Alzheimer’s two years ago. I walked last year…it was real hard for me last year,” said Harris. “It was real hard for me last year, this year is still pretty tough. I believe by doing this, we can help somebody, because they don’t know what you go through until you have been there.”

To support the cause to end Alzheimer’s Disease you can donate to the Harrison County Nursing Home by contactless drop off at the center, or visit their Facebook page to learn more.