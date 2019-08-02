Harrison County offices travel to help people with taxes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Assessor’s Office partnered with the Sheriff’s office to help people with their taxes on Friday.

The public was invited to meet with professionals from the two offices at the East View Community Center. The goal of the event was to make tax filing easier for people who may have a hard time otherwise.

“We have an assessment table with the assessment office and then the sheriff’s office tax division has their table set up, so we can take care of those needs,” said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny. “And it gives us the opportunity to intermingle with the community and actually get out on the ground with the community, and we think that’s a win-win for everybody.”

Harrison County Assessor Ricky Romano said that the event would provide a centralized place to help individuals complete everything at once.

“They can do their assessment and their taxes here without having to go into the courthouse and whatnot,” said Romano. “And we target these with the senior satellites, where they’re having their lunch today, so we have a big group that will be here for their lunch and hopefully they take care of it all while they’re here today.”

The two offices will set up in Harrison County again next week, on Tuesday in West Milford, on Wednesday in Lost Creek and Friday at Lumberport.