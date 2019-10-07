UPDATE: Harrison County officials find missing teen

UPDATE (8 a.m.) According to 911 officials, Harrison County crews found the missing teen at around 6:43 a.m. in the Lake Floyd area. Officials said he has been returned home.

Crews began a search for a missing teen late Sunday night just after 10 p.m. The search started in the Lake Floyd area.

He is described as a 16 year old white male, 6 ft 2 and 185 lbs with light brown hair.

He is wearing black shorts and a dark color hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 304-623-6655.