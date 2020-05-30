Harrison County Pre-K registration deadline approaching

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Pre-K registration deadline for the 2020-2021 school year is quickly approaching. Harrison County School officials said they’ve had an excellent response to online Pre-K registration thus far according to a press release sent out Friday, May 29.

Hundreds of parents have utilized the online registration portal, but according to Harrison County Board of Education officials, parents/guardians must realize their Pre-K registration process is not complete until the Pre-K packet is turned in at ANY elementary school.

The last day to complete the registration process is Tuesday, June 2. All materials must be turned in by then. Officials stated no packets will be collected over the weekend but can be collected at any elementary school from 10 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Harrison County Board of Education.

Because of COVID-19, the registration process was taken online to help limit the spread of the virus within the community.