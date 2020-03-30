Harrison County Restaurant extends discount to healthcare workers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Minard’s Spaghetti Express honored hospital workers, including custodial workers, and all first responders by offering a 10% discount on its menu.

The restaurant is currently open for takeout and curbside delivery, and orders can be called-in or made on its online website, which can be found through it’s Facebook page.

Photos courtesy of Minard’s

Photos courtesy of Minard’s

General Manager, Heather Gillespie explained that she has decided to extend the discount offer through Saturday.

“Well I just know that they’re putting their lives at risk,” Gillespie explained. “There are family’s lives at risk, to help everybody and I just wanted to let them know we appreciate it.”

After being closed for renovations, the flagship restaurant, Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg will reopen for business on Tuesday, with the special limitations still to apply.

To keep up with all that Minard’s is doing to help give back to the community, and for a look at their menu, click here to be taken to their Facebook page.