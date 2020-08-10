Harrison County restaurant T&M BBQ/Grill hosts grand opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – T&M BBQ/ Grill held its grand opening Monday afternoon.

The restaurant offers various smoked meats, comfort food and even fish. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. T&M offers a delivery service to local businesses for lunch.

T&M BBQ/Grill menu

“He has his own made rub that he puts on the pork and brisket before he puts it in. The smoked chicken wings and half chickens are a different kind of rub he puts on it and thats on about six to eight hours,” Front of House Manager, Aimee Gorby explained. “Just depending on how much he wants or how much smoke he wants the meat to have the taste and then he pulls it off and then we have a variety of BBQ sauces that the guests can put on. He doesn’t put BBQ sauce on his meat.”

T&M stated that due to COVID-19, it can only have 50% capacity like most area restaurants. Tables will be available according to social distancing guidelines. Masks are mandatory while inside and must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking.

T&M BBQ is located at 795 West Main Street in Bridgeport. For more info, check out it’s Facebook page at T&M BBQ/Grill.