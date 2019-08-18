Breaking News
Harrison County Schools host family day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-Harrison County Schools hosted a family day at the Meadowbrook Mall on Saturday.

Local groups set up tables with information and activities for students and parents, and several events were held throughout the day.

Events included science demonstrations and dance performances.

Organizers said they wanted to focus on technology for students and encouraged families to learn about what students are doing in school.

“We’ve had a lot of parents come up and say ‘oh, I didn’t even know this was around.’ things like that to get more technology into the students’ hands,” said event coordinator Carol Curotz.

The event also promoted family togetherness.

“It’s the activities in the center are things that they’re doing in school, so it’s just nice for the parents and the public to be able to see the types of things that our students are doing,” said coordinator Amy Webster.

This was the 6th annual family day and officials say they plan to continue the tradition.

