Harrison County YMCA hosts open water scuba diving course

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County YMCA is hosting classes to learn how to dive into open water, the course is spread over the span of a five weeks.

On Wednesday nights, participants are able to watch instructional videos and discuss workbook progress with the things they are reading and learning about. On Saturday’s, students in the course utilize the pool and put their classroom experience to the test by diving right into the water under instructor supervision.

“We’re going to learn about aquatic life, the ones that hurt you and the ones that don’t, how to avoid getting hurt, taking care of the ocean, it’s a little bit of an environmental class,” said David Root, a Master Scuba Diver trainer.

At the end of the course, the students in the class will dive into Tygart Lake where instructors say they complete two days of discover scuba diving and once completed the students receive open water certification.

“The YMCA has been great. We started teaching here last year. So, we have the pool, they recently bought a handicap lift chair for people who are disabled so they can enjoy the pool. And YMCA has made a lot of improvements over the last year,” said Root.

Root is associated with Diveheart that teaches adaptive scuba diving where individuals with disabilities can learn out to scuba dive. He said it’s an opportunity for people with different disabilities try scuba diving. He hopes to be able to host those classes at the YMCA free of charge.

“Scuba diving has been proven as a hyperbaric therapy, you get the water therapy, and it’s just good to get out of the chair and do some flying through the water,” said Root.

Root hopes to start another open water certification class in August if enough interest is show.