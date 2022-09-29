CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was injured in an accident involving a school bus in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle was called in at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of W. Pike Street in Clarksburg.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore and Clarksburg fire departments, as well as officers from the Clarksburg Police Department and members of the Harrison County EMS, according to the comm center.

When first responders arrived, they transported one female patient; however, communication center officials stated that no children on the bus were injured as a result of the incident.

No more information is available at this time.