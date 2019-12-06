UPDATE: Name released of suspect in officer-involved shooting incident

UPDATE (12/6/2019 11:49 a.m.):

CAMBRIA, W.Va. — The name of the suspect in an officer-involved shooting incident earlier this week has been released.

On the day of the incident, U.S. Marshals requested assistance from two deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, as well as a trooper from the West Virginia State Police Department, according to Alex Neville, who is the chief deputy of the northern district of West Virginia.

Neville said that they arrived at the residence of Joshua Finch, a man who was wanted on a federal warrant for allegedly violating his supervised release, and Finch attempted to flee and made threatening remarks to officers during the incident.

After Finch was detained, a search warrant of the residence where the marshals, deputies and trooper found him was obtained and a search was performed, during which two individuals with state warrants were found, Neville said.

The two individuals were not anticipated to be at the residence, nor were they the target of marshals’ investigation, however because there were warrants for their arrest, they were turned over to Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies on scene, according to Neville.

Finch was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries and released hours later, at which point he was taken to North Central Regional Jail for holding, marshals said.

A trial via video conference took place before a U.S. magistrate, Neville said, and as a result of that conference, Finch was ordered to have a detention hearing next week regarding his supervised release case.

Also, Neville said, “As a result of the actions of Mr. Finch during the execution of his arrest warrant, U.S. Marshals and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking into the possibility of additional charges.”

ORIGINAL (12/4/2019 2:57 p.m.):

CAMRBIA, W.Va. – At least one person is in police custody following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Harrison County.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were working to serve an arrest warrant along with the West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals on a person at a home along Route 20 in Cambria.

According to deputies, at one point while serving the warrant, a situation arose leading to a law enforcement officer having to discharge their gun. Deputies also said the suspect suffered injuries from broken glass and is in police custody.

Deputies said that there is no threat to the public. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.