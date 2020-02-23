1 person sent to hospital after car hits utility pole in Harrison Co

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was transported to United Hospital Center after a vehicle hit a utility pole Sunday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with injury near Duff and North Avenues in Clarksburg around 10:12 a.m.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries of the person who was transported at this time.

Officials with the Clarksburg Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene as well as Harrison County EMS. Clarksburg Police will be investigating.

