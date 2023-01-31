CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County Sheriff’s Department patrol car was involved in an accident on U.S. Route 50 near the Interstate 79 interchange on Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital.

12 News crews at the scene saw that the vehicle involved was a K-9 patrol car.

A 911 call came in for a motor vehicle accident with injuries just after 12:30 p.m.

The Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

As of 1 p.m., traffic was still being impacted as crews were cleaning up the wreck. Officials at the 911 center did not know the extent of the injuries, or which vehicle that person was in.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the 911 center.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office told 12 News that the sergeant involved in the accident is OK and did not end up going to the hospital and that K-9 Filou was checked out by a veterinarian and is OK.