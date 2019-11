CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was transported to United Hospital Center after a tree fell on a U.S. Postal Service truck in Clarksburg on Thursday.

911 officials said it happened at 12:11 p.m. on North 16th Street in Clarksburg.

Crews from the Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.