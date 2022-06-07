CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K held a meeting for their 10 Weeks to a 10K speaker series Tuesday night.

In 1997, the first Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K was held with the course going through the residential and business district; the course has also been sanctioned by USA Track and Field. In years past, the race has been featured on ESPN’s program called Running and Racing.

“You know, people have different objectives as far as, you know, they’re wanting the PR put up the big time or if it’s just the chance to come out here and challenge yourself, you know. It’s a road course, you know, the history of the race has really become a historic horse as far as road race circles,” said Jesse Skiles, the athletic director at Glenville State University.

A portion of the race entries will go to support Healthy Grand Families of Harrison County and purchase tennis shoes for students in the program. Skiles also gave information to those beginners and those experienced in running 10K’s at the forum.

“Consistency, consistency; don’t miss days, you know, factor them in, recovery but be consistent, stick to a plan and be consistent,” Skiles said. “There are different ways to go about, depending on your age and objective, and that’s okay. So, I wanted to kind of highlight some of those areas and different ways.”

Skiles said, in terms of lifetime fitness and in terms of running a 10K, that some of the participants of those types of races are putting in a lot of miles in training. The race will take place June 18, at 8:30 a.m.