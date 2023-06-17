CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg held its 27th annual Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K race in celebration of first responders on Saturday, June 17.

There were 200 entries into the 10K race alone, which involved a course sanctioned by the USA Track and Field and consists of two loops through the residential and business districts of Clarksburg. Each runner entry is donated to the Clarksburg Fire Department and Clarksburg Police Department.

Finishing racers received t-shirts and medals.

Jack Mastandrea, first place male runner, said he is used to long runs, as a recent participant in the Boston Marathon.

“There is so many kids that kind of look for that inspiration and trying to look for that role model. This is to show like, hey, anything is possible, just got to put in that hard work and they see that. I was in that position at one time so, whenever you see that, it kind of inspires you to get out there and just make the best of it, so it’s just one of those things that’s very passionate to me,” Mastandrea said.

There was also a two-mile run as well as a Kids K event to support the Harrison County CASA Program.