BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The All Saints Catholic Church held its 10th Community Conversation on the topic of Substance Use Disorder on Monday night.

The main focus for this event was treatment, recovery, and resources available for substance use.

The event featured 15 vendors who showed off new ways to combat Fentanyl and other abused substances. Several guest speakers spoke up about substance abuse and things that are available to help people in need.





“We need to talk about [Fentanyl], talk about what it looks like, how it gets to the streets of Clarksburg and Bridgeport,” said William Ihenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of W.Va. “So that everybody is aware of it and people can talk to their friends and neighbors and try to keep everybody safe.”

The event showed the community new treatments and services that are now available for the public to use in fighting substance abuse.

“It’s all about saving lives, we have one of our resource tables is a NARCAN table where people can come and learn how to use a NARCAN and take a NARCAN kit home,” said Ellen Condron, a parrish nurse at All Saints Catholic Church.

The last time All Saints Catholic Church held a Community Conversation was in 2019.

To see more and learn more about upcoming events at All Saints Catholic Church, click here.