BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Tournament Time Sports hosted the eleventh annual “Battle of the Bats” over the course of Sept. 9-11.

44 teams from all across the country gathered in three parts of West Virginia to play in this baseball tournament. Flood City Elite Baseball, one of the teams that came from Pennsylvania, were recently featured on ESPN. Doug Williamson, co-owner of Tournament Time Sports, mentioned how exciting it was to have so many good teams come to West Virginia to play in this tournament.

The tournament was played at the Bridge Recreation Complex in Bridgeport, Nutter Fort Complex in Clarksburg, and a complex in East Fairmont. Age groups that were eligible to play in this tournament were between 8U through high school levels.

Williamson talked about the excitement that he felt for all the kids to have the opportunity to play baseball all weekend long. He also spoke of the importance of letting the youth play outside of the normal baseball season.

On Friday and Saturday, the games started up at 6 p.m. While on Sunday, games were originally supposed to start at 10 a.m., but due to rain, they were pushed back to 1 p.m.

The tournament wrapped up on Sunday evening, after all games were finished. The tournament will return again next year for its twelfth year.