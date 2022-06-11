CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 1st inaugural Harrison County Pet Expo was held at the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Center on Saturday.

The Pet Expo is a fundraiser event for the Harrison County Humane Society and a way to help promote local vendors who sell pet products and services.

The Pet Expo event had various breeds of dogs, cats, snakes and even axolotl salamanders.

“We have not had a Pet Expo in Harrison County before, so I just wanted to bring the pet lovers together and really have people enjoy their products, so it all came together for a fundraiser for Frankie and the Humane Society,” said Christina Murphy, the event organizer.

Murphy also said that the Harrison County Humane Society funding dropped when the pandemic swept across the world.

She hopes the Pet Expo can help bring more attention and funding back to the Harrison County Humane Society.

This event featured 45 craft vendors, police K-9 demonstrations, dog training sessions, adoptable kittens, exotic animals and more.

Murphy hopes to hold the Pet Expo event next year and said they will have to look for a larger venue to host the event, as this year’s turn out was larger then expected.

Those interested in supporting the Harrison County Humane Society can click here.