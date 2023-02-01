CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $4.1 million for projects in West Virginia, including two projects in Harrison County.

According to a release from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding includes $2,162,959 for the new airport terminal at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport and $200,000 for comprehensive safety action plans in the city of Clarksburg, meant to prevent roadway deaths and injuries.

The airport terminal constriction bid has already been awarded, but the Federal Aviation Administration funding will help construct the 52,600-square-foot terminal.

Sen. Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito both commended the funding. “Improving our roads and airports is essential to the future of our state, and I’m thrilled to see these nine awards heading to our communities that will expand our air travel capacity, make our roads safer, and support our state’s Department of Transportation,” Senator Capito said in the release.

Other projects include Safety Streets programs in six other cities, an asphalt mix solution project, and a fellowship program at West Virginia University.