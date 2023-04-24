CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Clarksburg are facing charges after a West Virginia State Police Trooper found counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl, several containers of methamphetamine and a psilocybin, or magic mushroom, “grow kit” sent from Washington state.

According to criminal complaints, Patricia Shafer, 39, and Corey Shafer, 43, are both facing charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl and possession with intent to manufacture psilocybin. Patricia is also facing one count of causing the transportation of a controlled substance into the state with the intent to manufacture.

Patricia Shafer Corey Shafer

The charges stem from a search of a camper on Chicken Farm Road that happened on Friday, April 21, after a Harrison County Deputy tipped troopers off about Corey’s location, as well as the fact that he had active warrants, according to the complaints.

According to the complaint, the trooper recognized Patricia when she answered the door from a previous possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and drug conspiracy arrest, and she told him that Corey was in the camper.

After obtaining consent to search the camper, troopers say they found:

Methamphetamine

Marijuana flower

THC wax and “THC Carts”

A psilocybin grow kit sent through the United States Postal Service from Spokane, Washington, in a package addressed to Patricia

Scales of varying sizes

Ten cell phones

A tablet computer and other electronic devices

A leger including sales information

Prescription pills without a valid prescription

Pills designed to look like prescription medication that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine

Both are being held in the North Central Regional Jail in connection to the incident on $50,000 surety/cash bail.