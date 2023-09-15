CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Ohio men have been charged in connection to a Clarksburg drug bust where 500 multi-colored pills that were in the shape of children’s vitamins, and which tested positive for fentanyl, were found in addition to other drugs.

The drug bust happened at a Buckhannon Avenue residence on Thursday and led to the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force uncovering 2.5 pounds of a substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl, about one-third of a pound of suspected cocaine, $2,000 in cash and an FN Model S .40 caliber pistol in addition to the pills, according to court documents.

Drugs recovered during a search of a Buckhannon Avenue residence. Credit: Clarksburg Police Department. Pills shaped like vitamins recovered during a search of a Buckhannon Avenue residence. Credit: Clarksburg Police Department. The Buckhannon Avenue home where the drug bust happened. WBOY image.

Two Ohio men were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in connection to the drug bust. Criminal complaints against Cordell Greer, 23, and Tyler Sands, 22, both of Akron, allege that the two were taken into custody at the Days Inn on Tolley Drive in Bridgeport after investigators found the Buckhannon Avenue home empty.

Cordell Greer Tyler Sands

Sands admitted that the firearm was his and that they were distributing the fentanyl in the home in Clarksburg and Greer “stated that the two had rented the hotel room because they were afraid of being raided by law enforcement,” according to the complaints.

Sands and Greer are both being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 cash-only bail.