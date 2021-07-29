2 Clarksburg-area groups featured in WV ‘redefined’ documentary

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Community Development Hub has launched a storytelling project that highlights two Clarksburg-area groups.

The Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort and the Vintage Theatre Company were two out of the five subjects included in the documentary. The project, called “redefined”, hopes to spotlight West Virginians who are leading efforts to make a positive difference in the community.

One of the opening shots of the West Virginia Community Development Hub’s documentary on Vintage Theatre Company (Courtesy: West Virginia Community Development Hub)

“It was a least a 12 hour day. But, I think it really helped them capture what it is we do. We educate, we rehearse, we perform, and they were able to track us through the day with that,” said Jason A. Young, Founder of the Vintage Theatre Company.

Officials with both organizations said they’re happy to have been selected and featured for their work.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to shine a light on what we’re doing down here, but it also, hopefully, will inspire others to get involved,” said Sherri James, Community Coordinator for Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort.

To watch the documentary on the Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort, you can visit their website here. To watch the documentary on the Vintage Theatre Company, you can visit their website here.