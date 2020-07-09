2 Clarksburg parks to receive new play structures

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Clarksburg City Manager has just released his latest report. The report, which came out on July 2, contained some new information about some of the city’s parks.

Two Harrison County parks will be receiving new play structures beginning this week.

Clarksburg City Manager, Harry Faulk, said in his report that Broadway and Carlisle parks will both have new structures built starting July 6.

The report did not state exactly what type of play structures these will be or when they will be finished.

It also announced seven movies in the park and two music in the park events will be coming up in the future. More information on these upcoming events can be found on the city’s website.