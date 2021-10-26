2 companies team up to help workers with disabilities in Harrison County

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – Two companies teamed up to help workers with physical and intellectual disabilities in Harrison County.

WorkAble Industries in Stonewood is a job placement facility for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. The non-profit organization teamed up with the Glory Days Company on Tuesday morning to package daily planners made specifically for parents of differently-abled children.

The co-owner and founder of Glory Days Co., Amanda Cunningham, said she designed the planners to help parents after experiencing struggles with her daughter but also, to help employ the workers at WorkAble.

“My daughter was born with Downs Syndrome in 2017 unexpectedly, and it just kind of pushed me into this world,” said Cunningham. “And I was just a little bit overwhelmed and went to look for organizational tools to help me implement her therapies and be on time for her appointments, and I couldn’t find anything. So, I created it and we’ve been selling it online for four years online. So, today, that’s what they’re doing here. They’re packaging our orders from our launch last week.”

You can find more information on the Glory Days Company website here or on Instagram here.

