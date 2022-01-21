2 Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center nurses receive DAISY award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two registered nurses at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg have received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Jessica Chatham, RN, received the award in Nov. 2021, and Jennifer Beer, RN, received the award in January.

Jessica Chatham holds her DAISY award, which was awarded in Nov. 2021 (Courtesy: Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center)

Chatham works in outpatient behavioral health and veterans’ health education. She decided to become a nurse after visiting her grandfather at the VA medical facility in Clarksburg while she was growing up.

Chatham has been an RN since 2010 and has worked at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center since 2013. Before she became an RN, she was an LPN. She said she feels honored to be given such an award.

“It’s one of those things where you were just doing the things that you normally do, and someone saw. It makes you realize that sometimes, the smallest acts kind of do make a big impact,” said Chatham.

Jennifer Beer holds her DAISY award, which was awarded in Jan. 2022. (Courtesy: Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center)

According to Chatham, Beer works in the ICU at the medical facility and is”absolutely fantastic and one of the best nurses.”