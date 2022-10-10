HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.

GOP HQ

The Harrison County Republican Party held a ribbon cutting for their campaign headquarters in Bridgeport on Monday.

Voters can stop by Victory 2022 to:

Get information on the candidates who will appear on the ballot for the general election in November.

Pick up yard signs and bumper stickers to support candidates. I

Make donations to the Harrison County Republican Party or to one of the candidates

The headquarters is located at 415 Benedum Drive in Bridgeport. More information is available at the Harrison County GOP website.

QuickSplit

If your vehicle is already experiencing the winter blues, this new business in Clarksburg has you covered.

QuickSplit ribbon cutting (WBOY image)

QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings held a ribbon cutting for its new Clarksburg store on Monday. The business offers paint corrections, ceramic coating, interior and exterior detailing, rustproofing, and also serves as a car care supply store.

Owner Dustin Stanley said the business has been open since 2016 as a mobile service but has been in its new location at 911 West Pike Street in Clarksburg since January.

QuickSplit Details is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.