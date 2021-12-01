2 Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center employees leaving, citing differences with city leaders

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center employees are stepping back from their positions in January, stating differences with the city leaders of Clarksburg.

Ryan Tolley, the theater’s executive director, and Emily Moore, the sales and marketing manager, have both submitted their resignations to the city, as they are considered city employees.

Ryan Tolley

Emily Moore

Tolley’s last day will be Jan. 7, while Moore’s last day is slated for Jan. 14.

Neither Tolley nor Moore wanted to elaborate further on the issue to 12 News, only confirming that they are leaving, when their last day is, and their reason for leaving their positions.

12 News reached out to several Clarksburg leaders, including Vice Mayor Lillie Junkins, who did not respond, and councilmember Jim Malfregeot and City Manager Harry Faulk, who both said they had no comment to provide.

City Manager Faulk also said that the future of the theater is still in the works.