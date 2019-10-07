2 transported after accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County

CRAIGMOOR, W.Va. – Two people have been transported to UHC after an accident on Buckhannon Pike on Monday evening.

According to Harrison County 911, officials were alerted to a single-vehicle accident at approximately 5:43 p.m.

Officials said that Stonewood and Nutter Fort Fire Departments, Anmmore EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or what caused the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story.