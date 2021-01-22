2021 Holly Ball to be held virtually due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This year’s United Hospital Center Holly Ball event will be slightly different due to COVID-19, but organizers said that it was important to make sure the event still happened.

For “Holly Ball Reimagined,” attendees must register online ahead of time and can pick up personal charcuterie boards made by Muriale’s restaurant as well as whatever bottles of wine they have chosen, as well as desserts from Bonnie Belle’s and Almost Heaven, at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

They can then participate in an online auction for prizes ranging from jewelry to a Peloton exercise bike.

“We certainly don’t want to stop our momentum and our movement to fundraise and grow, and we certainly don’t want to stop tradition. And we want people to see even during a pandemic, you can still find ways to have fun and support your causes,” said Dr. Mark Povroznik with United Hospital Center.

Tickets can be purchased here through January 29th.