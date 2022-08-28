CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Sept. 9., the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will hold their Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament as well as their Youth Block Party.

Registration for the golf tournament will start at 8 a.m. at the Bel Meadow Country Club in Mt. Clare, W.Va. The Youth Block Party will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Jackson Square on Pike Street in Clarksburg, W.Va.

Besides music, food, crafts and face painting, there will also be games, inflatables, free eye exams and fire safety. Those interested can also look forward to the backpack giveaway, which will be filled with supplies.

At 5 p.m., the Youth Block Party will hold a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament that will be free for kids under 18 and $20 for those 18 and over.

The WV Black Heritage Festival itself will run from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11. The King and Queen of the festival will be crowned at the opening ceremonies beginning at 1 p.m. Please see the attached flyers for the line of entertainment.

Those interested in the Golf Tournament or becoming a vendor at the festival can visit wvbhf.com. Golf Tournament information can be found by contacting Teri Donaldson at 304-641-0947. For vendor information, contact Dorian James 304-627-4314. Information regarding the basketball tournament can be found by emailing: youngvisionsathletics@gmail.com