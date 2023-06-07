CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Below are the results of the City of Clarksburg Municipal Election on June 6, 2023. Votes were compiled from Clarksburg’s nine precincts and live-streamed on the City of Clarksburg’s Facebook page.

City Council

Of the three open positions on the Clarksburg City Council, Martin Howe won the first position with 693 (17.7%) of the total votes, Hattie Wright won the second position with 564 (14.4%) of the votes and Marc Jackson won the third position with 558 (14.3%) of the votes.

There were 3914 total votes cast for these positions. No write-ins were cast.

Candidates and results for this City Council election were as follows:

Andrew J Banko – 281 (7.2%)

Tim Gentilozzi – 371 (9.5%)

Tyler Hart – 92 (2.4%)

Martin Howe – 693 (17.7%)

Marc Jackson – 558 (14.3%)

Lillie Junkins – 259 (6.6%)

James “Jimmy” Marino – 353 (9%)

Mary Mayer – 198 (5.1%)

Chad Edward Sigmon 545 (13.9%)

Hattie Wright – 564 (14.4%)

Water Board

Jonathan Calvert won the single open seat on the Clarksburg Water Board with 809 (60.3%) of the total votes.

There were 1341 total votes for this position. No write-ins were cast.

Candidates and results for this Water Board election were as follows:

Jonathan Calvert – 809 (60.3%)

Bryan K. Payne – 532 (39.7%)

Amendment to City Charter

A new amendment was proposed to the Clarksburg City Charter and was voted on by the public during this year’s election. Known as Amendment No. 1, the amendment looks to provide a one-year term for certain City Council seats and a three-year term for Water Board seats in order to finalize the switch from odd-year elections to even-year elections.

The final vote was in favor of the amendment with 961 of the votes for and 489 against.

There were 1450 total votes cast for this decision.