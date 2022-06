BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On June 18, RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson teamed up with several north central West Virginia organizations to put on the 21st annual “Hogs for Dogs” fundraiser.

21st annual ‘Hogs for Dogs’ raises money for humane society (Courtesy: Traci Nicholson)

The event brought motorcycle riders from across the area to Brickside Bar and Grille in Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon.

Funds from the event went directly to the Humane Society of Harrison County.

Event organizers said the fundraiser was a hit and already have a date for next year: June 17, 2023.