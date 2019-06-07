22 West Virginia residents take oath to become American Citizens

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was an emotional scene in Clarksburg Friday as 22 West Virginia residents took the oath to become American citizens.

The new American citizens come from 15 different countries as they took part in a naturalization ceremony before United States District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh.

Rep. David McKinley was there to speak to the newly sworn-in American citizens and present them with their official certificates of citizenship.

The process of becoming an American citizen can be a long and sometimes difficult journey, but for this group of Americans, it was well worth the effort.

In addition to taking the oath, the new American citizens heard a special message from the President Donald Trump, as well as a rendition of ‘God bless America’ by a vocal quintet from area churches.