CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the BHE GT&S 25th Annual Charity Golf Invitational Tournament returned to Pete Dye Golf Club.

Even though Monday’s weather outside was pouring, it didn’t stop golfers teeing up for a good cause for charity.

150 golfers and several businesses joined together to give $115,000 dollars to ten Harrison County charities.

The nine charities who received $10,000 dollars included:

The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region

Folds of Honor Foundation

Mon Health Foundation & The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE)

Mountaineer Food Bank

The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties

WorkAble Industries

Additionally, Medbrook Children Charity Inclusive Playground, located next to the Citynet Center, received $25,000 dollars.

“It’s an honor as a company that works in this community to have the opportunity to give back to the charities that are so diligently meeting the needs of our neighbors here in Harrison County,” said Samantha Norris, BHE GT&S senior communication specialist, “so it’s an honor it’s a blessing to be able to do that for them today and were really excited for our 25th year.”

BHE GT&S is an interstate natural gas transmission and storage company that has operations in 10 states and operates 5,400 miles of transmission lines.

In the past 24 years, the BHE GT&S Annual Charity Golf Invitational Tournament, at Pete Dye Golf Club, has raised nearly $2 million dollars for charities in North Central West Virginia.

Monday’s event concluded with an award ceremony for the golf tournament winners.