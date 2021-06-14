3 dental offices offer Free Kids Dental Day for north central WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Schedule your appointments! Wilson Martino Dental, TLC Dental and The Smile Defenders will provide a free dental day for kids during the month of August.

The dental teams will provide free dental care for all area children under the age of 12. For the event, the free dental care services are: routine hygiene exam and cleaning, x-rays, fluoride, fillings, stainless steel crowns, resins and any other dental work that needs done that day.

Parents who have appointments for their children will also be eligible to have any necessary exam forms signed for school registrations and/or requirements during the event.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to reserve their child’s appointment by calling the offices directly, as the schedule tends to fill up quickly.

The dates and locations participating in this event include:

Wilson Martino Dental – Bridgeport: 304-842-7568 – Thursday, August 5, 2021

Wilson Martino Dental – Buckhannon: 304-472-4954 – Thursday, August 5, 2021

Wilson Martino Dental – Elkins: 304-636-2009 – Thursday, August 5, 2021

Wilson Martino Dental – Fairmont: 304-366-3910 – Thursday, August 5, 2021

Wilson Martino Dental – Morgantown: 304-599-6550 – Thursday, August 5, 2021

TLC Dental & Smile Defenders of Morgantown – 304-292-4412 – Thursday, August 5, 2021

Smile Defenders of Clarksburg – 304-305-HERO (4376) – Thursday, August 26, 2021

As a bonus, children can have a chance to meet one of the original Smile Defender Characters, like Scrubby the Dog, trusty side-kick of Captain Super Smiles.