PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WBOY) — Three Harrison County elementary schools are the recipients of a grant that aims to expand school sports across the nation.

First Tee, a nonprofit youth development organization, has—with the assistance of $100,000 in matching grants from The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program—expanded its School Program to “50 additional Title I schools” that serve a “high percentage of kids from low-income families,” including Lost Creek, Northview and Victory elementary schools in Harrison County, according to a First Tee release.

First Tee’s School Program includes gifting equipment and a curriculum that involves training and lesson plans that “integrate life skills with the game of golf” in order to help kids “improve their motor skills through golf instruction,” the release said. 40% of students in the program also receive a free or reduced-price lunch.

“We created the School Program almost 20 years ago to make First Tee programming accessible to more kids,” Jen Weiler, senior vice president of network relations at First Tee, said. “We are grateful to The DICK’S Foundation for helping us reach more students.”

First Tee has already shipped golf equipment to 30 of its selected schools.

Besides West Virginia, grants have been handed out to schools in California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.

