3 Harrison County students win Burger King scholarship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three high school students in Harrison County have won a scholarship from Burger King. Elizabeth Deniker and Sarah McCrory from Bridgeport High School and Rikie Watson from Liberty High School have each won a $1,000 scholarship.

All three have family members that work for the fast food chain, helping them secure the scholarship.

From left, Elizabeth Deniker, Sarah McCrory, and Rikie Watson

The Burger King Scholars program is made to assist employees, employees’ spouses or domestic partners, employees’ children and high school seniors in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada in continuing their education. To date, the program has awarded more than $44 million in scholarships to more than 39,000 students. Last year alone, $4 million in scholarships were awarded to nearly 3,700 deserving students.

The money was awarded based on GPA and the impact the individuals made in the community through volunteerism and work experience.

“It’s an awesome privilege because even though they’re not employees, the employees’ family members are benefiting from this scholarship that we have going,” said Tony Jones, District Leader for GPS Hospitality, the franchise owner of Burger Kings in north central West Virginia.

All three individuals said they are grateful for the funds and look forward to continuing their educations.