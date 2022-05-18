CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was a day of proclamations at the Harrison County Commission’s regular meeting on Wednesday morning.

The first proclamation was given to the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service, or CEOS.

The second was in honor of Drug Court Month, while the third proclamation was honoring this week as Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Representatives from Harrison County Courts receive a proclamation for Drug Court Week. (WBOY Image)

The proclamation for Police Week is one that’s special to Commission President Susan Thomas, as her late husband, Tommy Thomas, was a law enforcement officer.

“It’s very heartwarming to do it. It’s difficult because my husband is no longer with us, but it still means a lot to be able to give that to any law enforcement agency or officer because they as well play a vital role in our safety in this county,” said Commissioner Thomas.

Bridgeport Interim Police Chief Mark Rogers accepts a proclamation for Police Week. (WBOY Image)

Commissioners Thomas and David Hinkle presented the proclamations, while Commission Patsy Trecost joined via Zoom.