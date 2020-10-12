3 staff member at Nutter Fort Intermediate School test positive for COVID-19

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools has confirmed that three staff members at Nutter Fort Intermediate School have tested positive for COVID-19.

A release that was issued on Sunday stated that Harrison County schools identified the three positive cases while working with the local health department. Officials said in the release that a continued epidemiological investigation and contact tracing are ongoing and the building’s status will be determined following the conclusion of the investigation.

The release stated that a deep cleaning of the building was scheduled to take place at 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

One student at Nutter Fort Intermediate School was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2.

Harrison County Schools are operating remotely this week due to Harrison County being “orange” on the state’s color-coded school map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories