3 staff member at Nutter Fort Intermediate School test positive for COVID-19

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools has confirmed that three staff members at Nutter Fort Intermediate School have tested positive for COVID-19.

A release that was issued on Sunday stated that Harrison County schools identified the three positive cases while working with the local health department. Officials said in the release that a continued epidemiological investigation and contact tracing are ongoing and the building’s status will be determined following the conclusion of the investigation.

The release stated that a deep cleaning of the building was scheduled to take place at 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

One student at Nutter Fort Intermediate School was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2.

Harrison County Schools are operating remotely this week due to Harrison County being “orange” on the state’s color-coded school map.