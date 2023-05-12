A Fat Angelo’s pizza going in the oven. WBOY image.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria is now in Bridgeport and brought with it its family favorite, gigantic 30-inch pizza called “The Beast”.

The new location celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

In addition to pizza, the menu includes a massive selection of pastas, salads, hoagies, calzones and stromboli

The ribbon cutting ceremony at Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria’s new location in Bridgeport. WBOY image.

Owner Chad McKown said he decided to open up the new restaurant in Bridgeport hoping to share his family’s love of Fat Angelo’s pizza with the surrounding community.

“We actually order from the Cheat Lake location all the time because my kids love it,” McKown said. “We get pizza there at least twice a week and I just saw on the side of the box franchising opportunities. Talked to my wife about it for a long time and we decided to do it.”

The Bridgeport location is on Thompson Drive near Mountain Man Axe Throwing. Its hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can keep up with the location on Facebook and Instagram.

Click here to see Fat Angelo’s menu and other locations.