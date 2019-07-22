3D printing camp teaches students about growing industry

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – School may be out, but more than a dozen students are taking advantage of their summer breaks by learning the technology behind 3D printing.

Middle and high school students are spending the week at the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s “3D printing and maker camp” in Bridgeport. Students are learning the fundamentals of the technology and the design and building processes behind it.

Camp instructors say giving students these tools establishes confidence in an ever-changing industry.

“They need the confidence that comes with accomplishing an outcome right out the door,” camp instructor Deacon Stone said. “In today’s rapidly accelerating world, we’re in competition with apps, with movies, with iPads. We can compete. We can keep up on speed, on complexity. We can retain their attention, and we can create learning outcomes that can last a lifetime.”

