BRIDGEPORT W.Va. (WBOY) — The 3rd Annual Carl Hopkins Youth Aviation Expo is being held this weekend at the Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport.

The event is being hosted by the Flying Wing Nuts and the emphasis of the event is to introduce West Virginia students to the growing aerospace industry in north central West Virginia. People in attendance will get to experience hands-on learning with remote control model aviation, drones, rocketry, simulations and more.

“This is something that Carl Hopkins started in 1928, and flew here in the area and so we wanted to do this event and show the kids that there’s a pathway from model aviation to aerospace industry jobs. It can create jobs or it’s a hobby that you can do for your life,” Ed Waske, Carl Hopkins Youth Aviation Expo Founder, said.

If you missed Friday’s events, the Aviation Expo will also be taking place again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.