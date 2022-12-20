CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the American Red Cross held its 3rd annual Gift of Life Blood Drive at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.

The need for blood is constant, and even you could save a life, as the Red Cross says 1-in-7 patients who go to the hospital need a blood transfusion.

“During the holidays, you know people get busy and often make donating blood a lower priority, so that’s really why we want to continue to remind the public that a donation of blood really is a gift to those recipient’s that could help to sustain or save their life,” said Jason Keeling, American Red Cross Allegheny Highlands Chapter executive director.

The Clarksburg Gift of Life Blood Drive is supported by the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

“Multiple people can be saved through just one donation, so I would encourage folks to come out and donate blood if they can,” said Brad Riffee, United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties executive director. “I would like to thank our community for always showing up when we need their help the most and just keep on giving anyway you can.”

Clarksburg Gift of Life Blood Drive. (WBOY Image)

For those who never given blood before and are a bit hesitant, Riffee said, “it’s a wonderful experience. You have people working with you who’ve been doing it for a long time. It’s comfortable, as they make you feel secure. So, if your apprehensive or if your afraid, don’t be, because there is a lot of support here and your donation means a lot.”

If you missed Tuesday’s Gift of Life Blood Drive, the 2022 Monongalia County Gift of Blood is Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hotel Morgan on 127 High Street in Morgantown from 11-5 p.m.

To find out more information about making a blood donation or monetary donation, click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

If you want to support the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, click here or text UNITEDHDC to 304-624-6337.