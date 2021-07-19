3rd St. temporarily closed for Harrison County Annex construction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 3rd Street in Clarksburg will be closed, starting on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 a.m., due to construction at the Harrison County General Services Annex Building.

The road will be closed from Main Street to Washington Ave. until 5:30 in the evening.

A “road closed” sign at the construction site of the Harrison County General Services Annex

County officials said that the closure is imperative to continue progress on the General Services Annex Building.

“That is because of our steel deliveries and them actually using the crane to put up some of the steel. But, we try to lessen the impact to the residents and try to make sure we don’t have any traffic delays or anything like that,” said Laura Pysz, Harrison County Administrator.

The closure will continue through Thursday, July 22.

