BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County School District announced that four schools in Bridgeport are dismissing early on Wednesday. Feb. 8.

According to a Facebook post made just before noon on Wednesday, Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary and Simpson Elementary are affected.

The schools will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. The early dismissal was due to a water main break, but no other information was provided in the post.

