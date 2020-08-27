42nd Annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to be held virtually

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This year’s West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will be held virtually for the first time in its history, festival officials announced on Thursday.

A press release issued by Tyler Terango, Chairman of the Board for the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, stated that the 42nd Annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will be held as a “virtual interactive experience.”

The release stated that the festival will be held on Labor Day Weekend, September 4 – 6, 2020, and it will be completely virtual and interactive for the first time in history.

The live event can be viewed on the festival’s website and the festival’s Facebook page.

The virtual Festival schedule is below:

Friday starting at 8 p.m. – Archived Festival Highlights and AMICI

Saturday starting at 5 p.m. – Archived Festival Highlights and performances by: Mary Frances Beto Smith, Benjamin DeFazio, Chelsea Boyles, Brandon LeRoy, Marissa Bailey and AMICI

Sunday starting at 2 p.m. – Allegro Dance Company, Archived festival footage and performances by: Mary Frances Beto Smith, Benjamin DeFazio, Chelsea Boyles, Brandon LeRoy, Marissa Bailey and AMICI

