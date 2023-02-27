BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Lottery announced that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a retailer in Bridgeport.

West Virginia Lottery announced the winning Powerball ticket in a Facebook post on Monday, and according to a press release, it was sold at the One Stop at 171 Barnett Run Rd. in Bridgeport.

To win $50,000 in the Powerball, the winning ticket must match four of the five numbers and the Powerplay number.

The numbers for the most resent drawing on Saturday are 11, 24, 58, 66 and 67, and the Powerplay number was 26. Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, according to the West Virginia Lottery website.

