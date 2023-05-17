SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The winner of the $500,000 Powerball ticket sold in Shinnston last week has come forward to claim their prize.

According to a Facebook post from the West Virginia Lottery, David G. has come forward to claim his prize after turning the original $50,000 prize into half a million dollars by adding Powerball’s Power Play option.

David’s winning ticket was purchased at Hammer’s Market on Clement Street in Shinnston with the winning numbers of 21, 24, 33, 55, 69 with a Powerball of 3. The ticket was one of six in the U.S. to be sold with the winning numbers.

The West Virginia Powerball jackpot currently sits at $146 million with the next drawing happening Wednesday night.