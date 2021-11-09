New officers are sworn-in at the Clarksburg Police Department on Nov. 9, 2021. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony for six new police officers on Tuesday morning.

Adding the six officers makes the department fully-staffed with 46 officers total. This is a big increase from when the department was short 30 officers just two years ago.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said the increase in officers will be something noticed throughout the whole city.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy addresses the crowd at the swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 9, 2021. (WBOY Image)

“There will be more officers out on patrol. We can go to a higher number on minimum staffing per shift. So, you’ll see more policeman out traveling the roads,” said Chief Kiddy.

The officers will be going through the police academy soon, and Chief Kiddy hopes to have the new officers out in the community by April 2022.